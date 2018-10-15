5 Ways Autumn can Kill You

We’re three weeks into fall, and apparently it’s a miracle we’re even here to talk about it.

Someone put together a list of ways autumn can KILL you. Here are five you might not think about . . .

1. Sun glare. As the days get shorter, the sun is more likely to be right in your eyes during peak commute times in the fall.

2. Wet leaves on the ground. They get slippery and cause a lot of falls, and even some car crashes. Plus, they can hide hazards on the road, like potholes.

3. Deer. Over 1.5 million Americans hit deer with their cars each year. And almost half of those collisions happen in October, November, and December.

4. Fireplaces. They’re involved in about 23,000 house fires every year, and most of those fires happen in the fall.

5. Burning candles. There’s always an uptick in candle-related fires starting in October. The bedroom, living room, and bathroom are the top three danger zones. And a fifth of fatalities involve someone falling asleep with a candle burning.