5 Workers Affected by Chemical Release at Canton Township Company

Canton Township Fire Department was dispatched at 7:53am to US Ecology, located at 2050 Central Avenue SE for a chemical release with injuries. The department’s response included command, fire, and EMS units. Canton Township received assistance from Marathon Petroleum Fire Brigade, Osnaburg Township Fire Department for EMS, Stark County Hazmat Team, and Canton City for aerial monitoring equipment.

The facility experienced a release of Hydrogen Sulfide. Several employees, in proximity of the

release, were affected. There was a total of five victims with varying degrees of exposure and

injuries. Four victims were transported to local hospitals by EMS and a fifth victim went to the

hospital by private vehicle.

The gas release was isolated to the immediate area inside the facility. There were no environmental concerns for the surrounding area and no public concern or risk at any point. There were no evacuations or road closures around the facility.

The cause for the release is currently under investigation.