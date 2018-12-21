50 Mile Chase Injures Trooper

A 23-year-old Carroll County man faces felony charges following a 50 mile pursuit that took police officers through three counties, injuring a state trooper in the process.

Tristan Shepherd of Sherrodsville is charged with ‘failure to follow the order of a police officer’ after his arrest in the city of Green… The pursuit began in Carroll County The highway patrol got involved in the chase as they headed towards Canton.

Police deployed spike strips at SR-43 and US-30, deflating the truck’s two front tries according to the patrol’s Lt. Leo Shirkey.

Shepherd kept driving on US-30 West and then I-77 North. He rammed the trooper’s vehicle at 62 and continued up the highway. He was caught near Arlington Road. The trooper is now out of the hospital.