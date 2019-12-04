Gary Rivers welcomed reps from the Share the Warmth “A Family Christmas Eve” event into the studio Wednesday morning.
The annual event, held on December 24th at the Location: The Canton Salvation Army, 420 Market Avenue South Canton feeds well over 500 homeless and near-homeless family members each year with a sit down family meal.
Heather Morris and Major Thomas Grace from the Salvation Army, were joined by event founder, Michelle Beyer. They are hoping WHBC listeners would volunteer to work the event, donate food, or volunteer to ring bells for the Salvation Army this holiday season.