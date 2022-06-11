5th Person Charged in Killing of 32-Year-Old Man Last Month
Jordan McWeeny (Stark County jail)
CANTON TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Arraignment is Monday for yet another person charged in the May killing of a Plain Township man.
33-year-old Jordan McWeeny of Canton is accused of driving the body of 32-year-old Joseph Pomeroy to a location just outside the city in Canton Township along Hardington Avenue NE.
And according to court records, the body was dumped alongside the road.
McWeeney is charged by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office with gross abuse of a corpse.
43-year-old Jeremy Morlock of Canton is charged with aggravated murder in the case.
Three others are also charged with complicity.
It’s not known how Pomeroy was killed.