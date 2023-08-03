6 Months Ago, Lives Changed in One Ohio Village

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was six months ago on Thursday that a train derailment in East Palestine changed the lives of the village’s residents, with continuing health concerns even today.

And the anniversary comes with good news for anyone who lives near Norfolk Southern train tracks.

The company says it will now allow overheated bearings to cool down before restarting a train.

That’s based on another recent incident in Virginia.

The company has spent hundreds of millions of dollars in East Palestine, with more work to be done.