62/Harmont Tops Stark’s ‘Most Dangerous Intersections’ List

Jim Michaels
Dec 14, 2021 @ 6:15am
(State Highway Patrol)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Area Transportation Study is out with its latest list of the most dangerous intersections in the county.

And a familiar one tops the list.

It’s Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE in Canton.

City Engineer Dan Moeglin says they’re looking at that intersection for possible improvements, with traffic numbers increasing once the Amazon warehouse opens.

The new study showed 27 injury accidents at that intersection from 2018 to 2020, with three of them being serious injury crashes.

Here are the top ten dangerous intersections:

  1. Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE, Canton
  2. Route 172 and Perry Drive, Perry Twp.
  3. I-77 and Belden Village/Whipple exit, Jackson Twp.
  4. Everhard at Whipple, Jackson Twp.
  5. Routes 172 and 30 Lincoln St and Trump Ave), Canton Twp.
  6. Dressler and Everhard, Jackson Twp.
  7. Dressler and Strip Avenue, Jackson Twp.
  8. Everhard at Fulton, Jackson Twp.
  9. Market Avenue N and 12th Street, Canton
  10. I-77, 12th and 13th Streets NW, Canton
