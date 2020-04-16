Two Central Students Making PPE for First Responders

      Breaking News
Jim Michaels
Apr 16, 2020 @ 5:07am
Blake Abbott and Brock Stropki from Central Catholic show the nose shields they are making. (Diocese of Youngstown)

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of graphic design students at Central Catholic High School are using 3D printers to create mask clips, face shields and other essential personal protection gear for frontline workers.

They are Blake Abbot and Brock Stropki.

Brock Sprotki demonstrates the face shield he created
They are donating their work.

Brock Sprotki delivers shields to Green Fire Department (Pics courtesy Diocese of Youngstown)

On Wednesday, they gave 40 face shields to the Green Fire Department…

