Two Central Students Making PPE for First Responders
Blake Abbott and Brock Stropki from Central Catholic show the nose shields they are making. (Diocese of Youngstown)
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of graphic design students at Central Catholic High School are using 3D printers to create mask clips, face shields and other essential personal protection gear for frontline workers.
They are Blake Abbot and Brock Stropki.
They are donating their work.
On Wednesday, they gave 40 face shields to the Green Fire Department…