      Breaking News
Wednesday Update: More PPE Coming to Ohio, Better Outline on Face Covering Requirements

Election Results: Write-In Candidates Provide More November Opposition

Jim Michaels
Apr 30, 2020 @ 5:20am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some additional election results from successful write-in candidates.

Quentin Potter from Canton will oppose Republican Bob Gibbs and Libertarian Brandon Lape for the 7th District Congressional race this fall.

Potter got over 2600 write-in votes.

And Craig Covey of Jackson Township will provide some Democratic opposition to Republican Alex Zumbar in the Stark County treasurer’s race.

787 voters wrote his name.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon