Akron Police Say Deaths of City Man, Toddler Were Intentional
Akron Police Department
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police say they are investigating the deaths of a 43-year-old city man and his 1-year-old daughter as homicides.
They believe someone driving by in a vehicle purposely went up on the sidewalk and struck Horace Lee as he pushed Azeria Tucker in her stroller.
Both were dead at the scene Sunday morning.
It happened in the 400 block of Crouse Street in Akron.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
For Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS.
Or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Callers can remain anonymous.