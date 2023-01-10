News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

6th Arrest Made in Akron Killing of Young Mother-to-Be

By Jim Michaels
January 10, 2023 5:40AM EST
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have another suspect in custody in the senseless killing of a 21-year-old pregnant woman riding in a car on Rockaway Street in the city last April.

18-year-old Darrion Rackley is charged with murder.

He was determined to be a participant in the shootout later in the investigative process.

Rackley turned himself in over the weekend.

Teyaurra Harris was riding in a car when rival groups began firing at each other across the street.

Harris was struck in the head.

Five other suspects were arrested earlier.

