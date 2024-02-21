6th Congressional District Residents to See Double as Early Voting Begins

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the first day of Early Voting for the March 19th Primary Election in Ohio.

There are party nominating races for president and U.S. Senate.

There are local races and issues too.

But you may think you’re seeing double if you’re a resident of the 6th Congressional District.

On both the Democratic and Republican ballots, there’s a nominating race for the new term in the 6th District beginning next year.

Following that on the ballot is the nominating race to fill the unexpired term of Bill Johnson through January.

Johnson left Congress last month to become president of Youngstown State University.

The city of Canton is not in the 6th District, but rather in the 13th.

Early voting is 8 to 5 weekdays at your county Board of Elections office.