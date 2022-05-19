70 More Provisional Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Includes 3 Planned Local Locations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s an effort to increase the number of medical marijuana dispensaries in the state.
70 companies have applied for provisional licenses, including some in our area.
Citizen Real Estate is proposing a location on Cherry Avenue NE at 4th Street in Canton, while Green Goat Dispensary is looking at a location on Greentree SW near the 77/Faircrest interchange.
In New Philadelphia, Ratio Cannabis is looking to set up on West High Avenue.