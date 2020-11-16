More Sports ‘n Stuff!

Johnny Bench held an auction for personal memorabilia & it’s sold for just under $2 million. The sale involved live and online bidding ending Saturday at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in Kentucky, not far from where Bench was a 14-time All-Star for the Reds during his 17-year MLB career.
The auction was handled by the same Pennsylvania company that recently sold Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully’s memorabilia, which earned over $2 million.
Here’s a list of some of the items:
- 1976 World Series ring and trophy sold for $146,875 each.
- 1975 World Series ring went for $135,125.
- trophy from the Big Red Machine’s title sold for $88,125.
- Bench’s 1970 NL MVP plaque went for $135,125.
- His Reds home jersey from 1983 sold for $105,750.
In a story we missed, police have arrested a suspect in the Rick Moranis assault case. One of our favorite Ghost Busters was punched while walking near New York’s Central Park. The whole incident was caught on video. Moranis was hospitalized but is doing fine. No telling if the assailant was the Gate Keeper!
New Jersey is taking sports betting to a whole new level. They’ve officially broken the state one-month record by taking in more than $803-million in bets.
Jersey could also be on the way to breaking the year-to-date betting record, currently held by Nevada, of $5.4-billion, which was set last year.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kamal Martin has deleted his Twitter account. It appears that on Saturday he posted a link to an X rated video site and then claimed of course that his account was hacked….”That’s his story and he’s sticking to it!”
Fans of “Seinfeld” might remember when George wanted to name is first-born son “Seven,” after Mickey Mantle’s number (episode thirteen of season seven). Now, it appears George started a trend because the name “Seven” has once-again made an impressive climb up the list of newborn baby names. In 2019, 209 boys were given the name…up from 123 the previous year. That increase was enough to bump the name from 1,424th to 998th place on the most-common baby names list. Oh, and the girls weren’t left out, in 2019, 59 girls were given the name as compared to 56 the previous year.
The 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards are in the books. Fans cast over one billion votes this year
Here are the winners of the movie categories.
THE MOVIE OF 2020
- Bad Boys for Life (WINNER)
- Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
- Extraction
- Hamilton
- Project Power
- The Invisible Man
- The Old Guard
- Trolls World Tour
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020
- The Kissing Booth 2 (WINNER)
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Like A Boss
- The King of Staten Island
- The Lovebirds
- The Wrong Missy
- To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
- Bill & Ted Face the Music
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020
- Mulan (WINNER)
- Bad Boys for Life
- Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
- Bloodshot
- Extraction
- Power Project
- Tenet
- The Old Guard
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020
- Hamilton (WINNER)
- Dangerous Lies
- Greyhound
- I Still Believe
- Invisible Man
- The High Note
- The Photograph
- The Way Back
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020
- Onward (WINNER)
- Dolittle
- My Spy
- Scoob!
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- The Call of the Wild
- The Willoughbys
- Trolls World Tour
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
- Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life (WINNER)
- Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
- Jamie Foxx, Project Power
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential
- Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle
- Tom Hanks, Greyhound
- Vin Diesel, Bloodshot
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
- Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss (WINNER)
- Camila Mendes, Dangerous Lies
- Charlize Theron, The Old Guard
- Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
- Issa Rae, The Lovebirds
- Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
- Salma Hayek, Like a Boss
- Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton (WINNER)
- Ben Affleck, The Way Back
- Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
- Issa Rae, The Photograph
- KJ Apa, I Still Believe
- Russell Crowe, Unhinged
- Tom Hanks, Greyhound
- Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020
- Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2 (WINNER)
- David Spade, The Wrong Missy
- Issa Rae, The Lovebirds
- Keanu Reeves, Bill & Ted Face the Music
- Noah Centineo, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
- Pete Davidson, The King of Staten Island
- Salma Hayek, Like a Boss
- Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020
- Chris Hemsworth, Extraction (WINNER)
- Charlize Theron, The Old Guard
- Jamie Foxx, Project Power
- John David Washington, Tenet
- Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
- Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life
- Vin Diesel, Bloodshot
- Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
With the passing of Alex Trebek passed last week, fans have started a petition to get LeVar Burton named as the new host. LeVar says he’s flattered by the gesture – even if nothing comes of it.
So far, the petition has over 85-thousand signatures. So far, producers haven’t announced plans to search for a host.
Tim Tebow confirmed he is planning to play baseball once again in the New York Mets’ system in 2021 but added that he’s begun to think about his career beyond baseball, and he knows time is running out. At 33, he’s done little to justify a promotion to MLB. He hit just .163 in 2019 while playing Triple-A ball. With numbers like that, not sure why he doesn’t try out for the Indians.
Today is Monday, November 16, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1957 – Jim Brown (Cleveland Browns) set an NFL season rushing record of 1163 yards after only eight games.
1958 – Bill Russell (Boston Celtics) set a new NBA record when he got 32 rebounds in the first half of a game.
1982 – It was announced that the NFL would end their 57 day strike.
1998 – Roger Clemens (Toronto Blue Jays) became the first pitcher to win five Cy Young Awards.
Celebrity birthdays
One of our favorites
Burgess Meredith born on todays date in 1908 died in 1997 at 89.
Dwight Gooden 1964 – 56
Lisa Bonet is 53 “The Cosby Show”
Pete Davidson is 27 “Saturday Night Live”