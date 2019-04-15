72 Films To Be Featured at Upcoming Canton Film Fest

It’s not Sundance — yet, but the Canton Film Fest is certainly growing in popularity.

8 years ago, could anyone besides founder, James Water, have envisioned the event to now feature 72 films in 6 categories?

Gary Rivers interviewed Waters Monday morning to talk about the event which strives to recognize and support the creative community of Northeast Ohio by providing educational resources, networking, and opportunities to showcase the work of independent artists and filmmakers.

Waters explained that films were submitted from all over the world by up and coming filmmakers eager to meet their audiences.

Over 50 local screeners watched every one of these movies and chose the best short films that they knew would resonate with an audience at the Canton Palace Theatre from April 26-28.

OPENING NIGHT SCREENING & PARTY

Opening Night brings together a sampler of short films from every genre and every block of the festival. This Friday night event will be perfect to attend with a group of friends or a date. Starting at 7 pm and lasting until 9, the opening night party afterward will give you a perfect chance to meet the filmmakers who will be in attendance from Los Angeles, Iowa, London, Akron and more.

For more info: https://www.cantonfilm.com/