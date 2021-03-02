      Weather Alert

Car Crashes Into Garage, House, No Injuries

Jim Michaels
Mar 2, 2021 @ 4:55am
A car is removed from an accident scene in the town of East Greeville along Route 172 (North Lawrence Fire Department)

LAWRENCE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The front of a home and a garage on Lincoln Street in the town of East Greenville in Lawrence Township were badly damaged when a small car struck them Sunday afternoon.

The car had been involved in an accident which flipped the vehicle over.

The North Lawrence Fire Department says neither driver wanted treatment.

The incident impacted traffic for a time on Route 172 just east of Alabama Avenue.

