What’s your donation look like? Check it out FIRST!
What To Know Before Donating To A Thrift Store – If you’re in the mood to clean up and clean out the house, there are some things to know before donating to a thrift store.
A group of Goodwill workers have some tips for donating.
- If you wouldn’t give an item to a friend, you shouldn’t donate it
- Men’s clothing is in high demand
- Good quality housewares are always welcome
- Anything broken, stained, or not in good shape should go in the trash
- Check with your local thrift store to see what they need most