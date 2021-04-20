What’s your donation look like? Check it out FIRST!

      Weather Alert

Pam Cook
Apr 20, 2021 @ 8:18am

What To Know Before Donating To A Thrift Store – If you’re in the mood to clean up and clean out the house, there are some things to know before donating to a thrift store.

A group of Goodwill workers have some tips for donating.

  • If you wouldn’t give an item to a friend, you shouldn’t donate it
  • Men’s clothing is in high demand
  • Good quality housewares are always welcome
  • Anything broken, stained, or not in good shape should go in the trash
  • Check with your local thrift store to see what they need most
