WEDNESDAY UPDATE: 1800 New Cases, Hospitalizations Still Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the fifth straight day on Wednesday, there were under 2000 new coronavirus cases in Ohio.
The state reported nearly 1800 new cases, with 28 new cases out of Stark County.
Still, the governor says active hospitalizations and ICU patient numbers are up.
He says those are lagging indicators.
Here are the Wednesday numbers:
Wed April 21
Ohio: 1,058,395 cases (+1789), 19,033 deaths
Stark: 31,586 cases (+28), 896 deaths