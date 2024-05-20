76 State Parks, Only Wingfoot Sees Blimps Flying Regularly

MOGADORE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Each of Ohio’s state parks has something different to offer for the Memorial Day weekend.

And nearby Wingfoot Lake State Park off Route 43 in Portage County is no exception.

Right across the 444-acre lake is the Goodyear Airdock, home of several of the famous Goodyear blimps.

And you never know when an airship may be coming in or taking off.

Wingfoot Lake is a day-use park with boating, fishing, six picnic shelters and more.

There’s a nature center.

Also, trails, tennis, mini golf and more.