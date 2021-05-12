Sports ‘n Stuff

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news.
A-Rod is reportedly shocked by Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with Ben Affleck. He still wants to get back together. Meanwhile, sources say Ben has been writing letters to Jennifer since February. They apparently have Matt Damon’s seal of approval.
Major League Baseball has instructed the Oakland Athletics to begin exploring other markets for a possible relocation while they continue to pursue a new ballpark in Oakland. They had the lights go out the other night and couldn’t even get a game going. The likeliest place the A’s could relocate is Las Vegas. Commissioner Rob Manfred has also mentioned Charlotte, Nashville, and Portland as potential U.S. sites, as well as Montreal and Vancouver in Canada.
This may be sound confusing but:
Merriam-Webster Dictionary is getting into the NFT game. First, the dictionary listed the first official definition of an NFT:
- “a unique digital identifier that cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided, that is recorded in a blockchain, and that is used to certify authenticity and ownership (as of a specific digital asset and specific rights relating to it).”
Then, they put that definition into the form of a genuine NFT, and are auctioning it off. The auction ends on Friday night at 11:59pm EDT, and the current high bid is over $20K.
A story for “24” fans….Kiefer Sutherland is getting back in the espionage game with a new series for Paramount-Plus. He’s set to star in an eight-episode, not-yet-titled show as a private espionage operative fighting for democracy in a world rife with misinformation, manipulation and surveillance. We’ll keep you posted as more details are revealed.
What’s up with these Packers’ QB’s?
Brett Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 he received from the state of Mississippi for multiple speaking events where he never showed. Favre promised to repay the state after an audit released in May 2020 revealed $1.1 million had been paid to his company, Favre Enterprises. An audit claimed Favre Enterprises was paid $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018, and Favre was supposed to have made speeches for at least three events. However, he did not speak nor was he present for those events.” Favre has not been accused of a crime.
Ellen DeGeneres has decided to end her daytime talk show, which has faltered in the ratings after allegations of a toxic workplace environment. Representatives for the show did not immediately return requests for comment, but in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres said her upcoming 19th season will be the last.
2010-11 losing streak of 26 games is the longest in Cleveland Cavaliers history. Thank goodness this season only has 3 games remaining which means they could only reach 14 losses straight if they weren’t to win before their last game on Sunday. The Cavs, losers of 11 straight host the Celtics tonight at 8pm and are currently a 7pt home dog.
The Tribe travel to the West Coast tomorrow to take on the Mariners. Put on a pot of coffee & stay up for the 10:10 first pitch. The first West Coast swing includes games in Seattle and LA (Angels). The Indians next home game is Friday, May 21 vs. the Twins.
Tawny Kitaen the ’80s rock’n’roll big-hair video vixen, has died at age 59. She was found deceased at her Newport Beach, California, home on Friday May 7. Her cause of death has not been formally announced. The one-time music supermodel gained notoriety in the mid-Eighties when she appeared in British rock band Whitesnake’s music video “Here I Go Again” that would eventually reach the #1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1987, becoming one of the most iconic and sexiest music videos of the 1980s. After her divorce from David Coverdale, she had a year-long affair with NFL Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson while Simpson was married to Nicole Brown Simpson. Six years after her divorce from David Coverdale (Whitesnake), she married former Major League Baseball pitcher Chuck Finley. She was later arrested and charged with domestic violence on Finley & the couple divorced in 2002
Today is Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Today in Sports History
1982 – The United States Football League (USFL) was formed.
1985 – The New York Knicks won the first NBA Draft Lottery. The #1 pick that year? Patrick Ewing.
1997 – Larry Bird was announced as the new head coach of the Indiana Pacers.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Emilio Estevez is 59 (“The Breakfast Club,” “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Young Guns,” “Repo Man”)
Kim Fields is 52 (“The Facts of Life,”Tootie” “Living Single,” “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Dancing with the Stars”).
Rocker Steve Winwood, inducted into the Rock & Roll HOF 2004 as a member of the Band Traffic – 73
Billy Squire – 71
Kix Brooks – 66 (Brooks & Dunn)