Browns Sign Another Draft Pick
A general view of the painted Cleveland Browns end zone during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. Pittsburgh won 21-18. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Browns sign T James Hudson III
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have signed T James Hudson III. He’s the fourth of the club’s eight 2021 draft picks to sign.
James Hudson III | T | Cincinnati – 4th round (No. 110 overall)
Played in 11 games at Cincinnati from 2019-20 after transferring from Michigan (2017-18)…Received 2020 first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors…Helped bookend an offensive line which was tabbed as a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award…Cincinnati averaged an AAC-best 5.6 yards per carry in 2020 and ran for 212.4 yards per game on the ground…Cincinnati allowed an AAC-low nine sacks during the regular season in 2020…Played in one game in 2019, but sat out the remainder of the season after having a hardship waiver denied following his transfer from Michigan…Native of Toledo, Ohio.