77/30, 62 Projects Nearly Done, Ahead of Schedule

By Jim Michaels
November 10, 2023 8:20AM EST
FILE – I-77/Route 30 traffic pattern Fall 2020 to Summer 2023. (Courtesy ODOT)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Contractors working on the bigger ODOT projects in Stark County are nearly done.

Both the Route 62 relocation project and the massive I-77/Route 30 bridge and pavement project are wrapping up early.

In both cases though, there’s last-minute work to be done, like line painting and more along I-77.

More of the same on Route 62, though no major closures are anticipated.

Just watch for those road workers.

