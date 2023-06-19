77/30 Lane, Ramp Restrictions Expected to Come Down by Tuesday Morning

Signage along Cherry Ave indicates I-77 North as well as Route 30 and 62 West traffic are traveling the concrete-sided right lane onto 11th St and then 30 West before taking the ramp onto 77 North. (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Big changes are expected first thing Tuesday morning in the I-77/Route 30 construction project.

All lane and ramp closures should be taken down with one exception.

The Cherry Avenue to Route 30 West ramp won’t reopen until later in the week.

As a prelude to that, both the off- and on-ramps at Northbound 77 and Cleveland Avenue S will be closed overnight Monday night.

It means Northbound 77 in that area will be back to two lanes for the first time since December of 2020.

It also means the bulk of the $56.2 million project is completed.