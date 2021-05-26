      Weather Alert

ODOT, State Highway Patrol Prepped for Busy Holiday Weekend

Jim Michaels
May 26, 2021 @ 5:06am
Courtesy ODOT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With AAA predicting a 52-percent increase in travel this Memorial Day weekend compared to last year, there’s concern about traffic safety.

20 people were killed on Ohio’s highways last Memorial Day weekend, and fatal crashes are up 23-percent from the to-date three-year average.

Also, drivers are reminded that some construction zones will remain up through the weekend, like in Columbus.

You may want to inform your incoming guests about the traffic pattern on I-77 and Route 30 in Canton.

The State Highway Patrol will be at 100-percent manpower from Thursday through Monday, trying to keep the numbers down.

