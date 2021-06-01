JT with the the stories that hit the headlines over the weekend
Helio Castroneves wins the Indy 500 in front of approximately 135,000 fans in attendance at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Castroneves has now joined A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Sr., and Rick Mears for the most Indy 500 wins ever.
Helio is 46
Tom Brady, 43
Phil Mickelson 50
Tribe played Friday in a Hurricane
Lose first half of dbl header against the Blue Jays 4-1 sunday
Win 2nd game of dbl hdr. Scoring 2 in the 7th without a hit.
Tristen McKenzie set a franchise record striking out eight Batters in a row yesterday
3 errors in game 1 with White Sox win game 1, 8-6 in 8 innings
Tribe wins the second game of the double header 3-1
Still only 3.5 games behind Chicago. Take on the White Sox tonight at 6:10
Shane Bieber on the hill for the tribe.
NBA Playoffs Rd. 1
Utah Leads Memphis
3-1. Game 5 tomorrow at 9:30
Dallas & Clppers tied at 2
Game 5, tomorrow night at 10
Denver & Portland tied at 2
Game 5 is tonight at 9 in Denver
Phx & Lakers tied at 2
Game 5 tonight at 10pm
In the East
Phi leads Was 3-1
Game 5, tomorrow at 7
Hawks lead the Knicks 3-1
Game 5 tomorrow night at 7:30
Milwaukee waiting on the winner of the Boston, Brooklyn series
Nets looking to knock out the Celtics tonight 7:30 in Brooklyn
On the heels of the Kobe Altman (season ending) press conference, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic shared the views of one scout who believes Jarrett Allen is the only “surefire starter” on the team.
Allen was dealt to the Cavaliers in January as part of the four-team deal that brought James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.
Weekend Movie Wrap-Up
“A Quiet Place Part II” shattered a pandemic-era box office record. After making $48-million before Memorial Day, the horror sequel marked the biggest three-day haul for a pandemic-era release. Disney’s live-action “Cruella” earned the second spot at just over $21-million for its debut.