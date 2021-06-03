Developer: New Kind of Chipotle Coming to North Canton
Rendering of new Chipotle location at Market Avenue N and Easton Street in North canton (Courtesy A Altman_
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new Chipotle restaurant is coming to North Canton.
But, it’s a different type of location for the popular chain.
The 1800-square-foot eatery is going in at the former Blair’s Cleaners site at Market Avenue N and Easton Street.
There will be limited indoor seating and a “Chipotlane” drive thru.
Columbus-based A Altman is the developer.
Work begins this month.