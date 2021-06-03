      Weather Alert

Developer: New Kind of Chipotle Coming to North Canton

Jim Michaels
Jun 3, 2021 @ 4:53am
Rendering of new Chipotle location at Market Avenue N and Easton Street in North canton (Courtesy A Altman_

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new Chipotle restaurant is coming to North Canton.

But, it’s a different type of location for the popular chain.

The 1800-square-foot eatery is going in at the former Blair’s Cleaners site at Market Avenue N and Easton Street.

There will be limited indoor seating and a “Chipotlane” drive thru.

Columbus-based A Altman is the developer.

Work begins this month.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton City Schools Statement on Coaches Investigation READ HERE
Canton Police Charge City Man in 30th Street Bank Robbery
Canton Woman Found Guilty in Akron Stabbing Death
Canton Restaurant Shooter Indicted on Aggravated Murder Charge
Connect With Us Listen To Us On