78-Year-Old Jackson Man Found Guilty in 2 Cold Case Killings.

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The elderly Jackson Township man on trial for killing two young women in Summit County back in the 1970s has been found guilty of murder.

78-year-old Gus Sapharas is to be sentenced early next month.

He could life without the possibility of parole.

The Summit County Common Pleas Court jury deliberated for four hours on Thursday.

Sapharas wants to appeal.

18-year-old Karen Bentz of Akron was killed in 1970, while 20-year-old Loretta Jean Davis of Brimfield Township died in 1975.

Both were stabbed to death and their bodies dropped along the road.