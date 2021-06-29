follow JT on
They don’t call him Money Mayweather for nothing. In a recent press conference following his boxing protege Gervonta Davis’ fight, Floyd Mayweather boasted: “I’m the only person that can do a fake fight and get 100 million. I could do legalized sparring and get 100 M’s.”
Google is adding a feature to their searches to advise people if the searched-for content is “unreliable.” On “breaking news,” a recommendation will be made for you to “check back later when more information from a wider range of sources might be available.”
Over the weekend, James Conrad threw a frisbee 247ft. for birdie at the Disc Golf World Championship to force a play-off today for the title. Can’t make it up. See the video @ TheJTurk on Twitter.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is teaming up with his “Hobbs & Shaw” collaborator, Chris Morgan, on the holiday action adventure film, “Red One.” The Amazon Studios film is described as a “globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy” that imagines “a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.”
12 newspapers in northern India recently ran a personal ad that’s getting a lot of attention online. The ad is for a lady looking for a match with plenty requirement including someone who doesn’t fart or burp. That rules us out!
Yesterday, we shared a story of an angry customer at a Burger King. Not to be outdone, McDonalds is back in the news. In Iowa, an angry customer threatened to blow up a local McD’s & punch an employee because he didn’t get enough dipping sauce for his nuggets.
Tampa Bay Lightning took game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals last night beating up the Canadiens 5-1. Closing odds on goals scored was o/u 5.
The Vegas Golden Knights will host the 2021-22 All Star weekend although the dates haven’t been announced.
Two outdoor games will be played as well.
St. Louis Blues & Minnesota Wild will battle at target field in Jan.
Nashville Predators will host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Feb.
The Clippers aren’t done yet. In the NBA East, LA fought off elimination by beating the Phoenix Suns 116-102 behind Paul George’s 41 points. That series stands at 3-2 with game 6 in LA tomorrow night at 9.
Meanwhile back in the East, The Bucks look to take a commanding 3-1 advantage over the Atlanta Hawks tonight. Tip-off at 8:30 tonight in Atlanta. The Bucks are an early 7 point favorite.
Tribe hammered the Tigers last night
The Indians had 19 hits and 13 runs, for a 13-5 route
It’s Cleveland vs. Detroit tonight at 7:10
J.C. Mejia (1-2, 4.94) on the bump for the Tribe.
Today is Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Today in Pop Culture History
|1999 – Leif Garret was arrested during a sting operation at an apartment in Los Angeles. He pled guilty to drug possession on August 14, 1999.
Celebrating Birthdays:
Gary Busey – 77
Pro Football Hall of Famer (inducted in 1996), Canton native, Dan Dierdorf – 72
Richard Lewis is 74 (“Anything But Love,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) Lewis attended The Ohio State University.
LA Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard is 30
Colin Jost is 39 (“Saturday Night Live”) (FAST FACT: He’s a Harvard grad)