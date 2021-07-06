ODNR, Park Districts Concerned About Mysterious Bird Virus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Birds in at least six states including Ohio are getting sick, and you can help prevent the spread of any illness.
Some of the birds are dying.
Report any sick birds to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Symptoms include crusted eyes, inability to fly and confusion.
Blue Jays, Starlings and Grackles seem most impacted.
You can help by taking down your bird feeder and cleaning it with a 10-percent bleach solution.