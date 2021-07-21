2021 High School Football Schedule
WHBC showcasing Stark County Area High School Football. On radio. On TV. And streaming.
2021 High School Football Broadcast Schedule
SUBJECT TO CHANGE
The AultCare Stadium Show airs Fridays beginning at 6pm with Kenny Roda and various guests. Stay with us for the post game Hammersmith Insurance Scoreboard Show with Brian Novak.
RADIO BROADCAST SCHEDULE / 1480 WHBC
The Sarchione Ford Radio Game of the Week – Dan Belford with Play by Play, Mark Miller with color analysis, Kenny Roda on the sidelines and Denny Kinkead keeping the numbers straight.
Thurs 8/19 – Sandy Valley @ Fairless
Fri 8/20 – Mentor @ McKinley
Fri 8/27 – Akron East @ Perry
Fri 9/3 – Canton South @ Northwest
Fri 9/10 – McKinley @ Perry
Fri 9/17 – St. Edwards @ Massillon
Fri 9/24 – McKinley @ North Canton
Fri 10/1 – Jackson @ Glenoak
Fri 10/8 – McKinley @ Jackson
Fri 10/15 – Perry @ Lake
Fri 10/22 – Central Catholic @ St. Thomas Aquinas
Sat 10/23 – Massillon @ McKinley
AultCare TV Game of the Week airs Fridays beginning at 11pm with Jon Bozeka, Elmer Schuetz , and Bob Jeffreys. WIVM Channel 39.1. Spectrum Cable Channel 989. MCTV: Channel 21. Games air 11pm Friday nights and multiple replays are scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays. You will also find it in the TV section of whbcsports.com
TELEVISION BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Fri 8/20 – Shaker Heights @ Glenoak
Fri 8/27 – Norwayne @ Central Catholic
Fri 9/3 – Boardman @ Jackson
Fri 9/10 – North Canton @ Louisville
Fri 9/17 – Louisville @ Lake
Fri 9/24 – Orville @ Northwest
Fri 10/1 – Lake @ McKinley
Fri 10/8 – Green @ Perry
Fri 10/15 – Louisville @ Alliance
Fri 10/22 – Tuslaw @ Fairless
Sat 10/23 – Massillon @ McKinley
1480 WHBC Stream Game of the Week airs Fridays beginning at 7pm with Frank Cilona, Derek Faiello and George Bozeka.
STREAMING SCHEDULE / www.whbcsports.com
Fri 8/20 – Pickerington Central @ Massillon
Fri 8/27 – Northwest @ Marlington
Fri 9/3 – Wooster @ Louisville
Fri 9/10 – Malvern @ Sandy Valley
Fri 9/17 – Salem @ Alliance
Fri 9/24 – Jackson @ Lake
Fri 10/1 – Perry @ North Canton
Fri 10/8 – North Canton @ Lake
Fri 10/15 – Glenoak @ McKinley
Fri 10/22 – Jackson @ North Canton