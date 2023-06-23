79-Year-Old Woman Dies in Alliance House Fire

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 79-year-old woman is dead in an Alliance house fire from early Thursday morning.

Two other people had to be rescued from the roof of the house.

Carolyn Johnson was given first aid after she was pulled from her home in the 400 block of Oak Avenue in northeast Alliance near Reed Street, according to the Alliance firefighters union.

But she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Those rescued are identified as the victim’s daughter and granddaughter.

no word on a cause or damage estimate.