8 Most Hazardous Intersection: Walnut at 15th NE

Intersection of Walnut Ave and 15th Street NE in Canton (Courtesy Stark County Area Transportation Study)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another top-ten hazardous intersection in Stark County.

At number eight is Walnut Avenue at 15th Street NE in Canton.

Just 18 crashes in the 2020 to 2022 Stark County Area Transportation Study statistics.

But one of them involved serious injuries.

Canton Traffic Engineer Nick Loukas says speed is a factor there, with vehicles coming off of Market Avenue on southbound Route 43.

And with the road still curving at that point, there are visibility issues looking north.

Loukas says they’re watching it, making sure the sightlines are clear.

But there’s no study underway for improvements right now.