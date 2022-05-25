8 MWCD Campgrounds Set for Holiday Weekend
Courtesy Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Memorial Day weekend also means the beginning of the camping season.
And the eight Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District campgrounds will be busy this weekend.
There’s always something new, and Atwood Lake Park has added a new hiking/biking trail, the Cemetery Bay Trail.
It’s a crushed limestone surface trail.
Other trails in the park are paved or “dirt” trails.
There’s plenty of entertainment too at all eight MWCD campgrounds, like movies, organized hikes, and even Memorial Day parades.
And even though the reservable campsites are gone at the parks, there are always some “walk-in” sites.