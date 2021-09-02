      Weather Alert

More Reconfiguration for Several Alliance-Area Catholic Churches

Jim Michaels
Sep 2, 2021 @ 5:56am

YOUNSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More changes for a number of Catholic churches in and near eastern Stark County.

Regina Coeli and St Joe’s in Alliance, St Joseph in the town of Maximo and St Ann in Sebring will now be served by one pastor and by two pastoral associates, according to the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown.

It’s due to the shrinking number of priests in the dioceses.

Though Bishop David Bonnar says there are 15 men currently studying in the seminary.

