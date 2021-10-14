And then there was 1

8 weeks have been played and we are down to just 1 team that still remains unbeaten. The Fairless Falcons come into week 9 with an overall record of 8-0 and 4-0 in league play. A win on Friday would guarantee at least a share of the PAC-7 championship. Fairless flys to Triway for another PAC-7 battle. Triway brings a 5-1 overall record and a 4-1 league record. Their only loss comes at the hands of Manchester, whom Fairless beat in a thriller just last Friday.
Another battle for league supremacy is brewing in the Federal League. McKinley’s win over Jackson, makes these next 2 weeks a lot of fun. Hoover remains undefeated at 4-0 in league play. They travel to Green on Friday and then finish with Jackson at home in the season finally. They win out, they will be the sole winner of the Federal League. McKinley and Jackson remains in the hunt with just 1 loss apiece.
Finally, as for our Sarchione Radio game of the week, Perry vs. Lake. This will be another week where both teams want to run the ball. Everyone knows what Perry will do with the Wing-T. They run the ball 88.2% of the time. They average 5.1 yards per carry. Lake will run the ball 71.5% of the time and they average 5.1 yards per carry. Both teams have their respective work horses. For Lake its Matt Sollberger who takes 55% of the carries, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Perry will use the 2-headed monster approach. De’Andre Church carries the ball 40% of the time with Samuel Thompson running it 17% of the time. Combined they average 5.0 yards per carry.
This will be fun seeing which team will be able to stop the run.
See everyone at Lake.