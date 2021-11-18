Best Deals on Black Friday? The LIST is HERE:
Black Friday Super Sale Poster with gold ball on black background with golden stars. Vector illustration
While a lot of us are excited to sit down with the family and eat some turkey next week on Thanksgiving, there are always some people more interested in what comes next. No, not leftovers…Black Friday. Plenty of people get pumped for the sales and the craziness that happens the day after the holiday, but how do you know you’re getting the best deals possible?
- Well, WalletHub has just came out with their list of the Best Stores for Black Friday
- They looked at 5,000 deals from 21 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2021 Black Friday ad scans.
- Overall, the average discount offered this year is 32.1%.
- Macy’s earns the honor of having the best Black Friday deals, with an average discount of 58.5%
- As for the store with the worst discounts, that’s Ace Hardware, where the average discount will only be 11.7%.
Top Ten Best Stores For Black Friday
(click here for the complete list)
- Macy’s
- JC Penney
- Belk
- Kohl’s
- Office Depot & Office Max
- Lenovo
- Nordrstom
- Walmart
- HP
- Big Lots
As for what items will likely have the best discounts, WalletHub notes”
- 18.40% of discounts are for apparel and accessories
- 12.27% are for computers and phones
- 11.11% are for jewelry
- 9.55% are for toys
- 9.42% are for appliances
- 6.75% are for consumer electronics
- 4.23% are for furniture
- 3.47% are for consumer packaged goods