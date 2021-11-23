      Weather Alert

Don’t Feed Your Pets THIS over the Holiday!

Pam Cook
Nov 23, 2021 @ 8:46am
Thanksgiving Day is this Thursday and you’re probably going to be tempted to share some of your delicious food with your furry family member, because after all, you’re thankful for them too, right?
Before you give Fluffy that spoonful of Grandma’s fruitcake, check out the list of foods that you should NOT give your pet this holiday

Alcohol
Bones – turkey/ham bones can splinter and become lodged in your pets throat
Chocolate, caffeine, coffee
Citrus – Anything that contains citrus like the stem, leaves, peels, fruit, seeds, etc.
Coconut and coconut oil
Grapes and raisins
Milk and dairy
Nuts
Onions, garlic, chives
Raw or undercooked meat and eggs
Salt and salty snack foods
Xylitol – used as a sweetener
Yeast dough

