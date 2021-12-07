      Weather Alert

SARTA: Massillon Transit Exchange Moving Soon

Jim Michaels
Dec 7, 2021 @ 4:55am
WHBC News

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – SARTA announced Monday it is closing its Massillon Transit Center lobby and customer service window next Friday, December 17.

They are moving to temporary quarters at a location on Tommy Heinrich Drive NW across from the Towne Plaza Shopping Center.

That location begins operation two days after Christmas, on Monday December 27..

No word on a new permanent location in Massillon.

Here’s more information from SARTA’s news release:

SARTA tickets and passes will still be available for purchase from SARTA’s other three Transit Centers located in Belden Village, Downtown Canton and Alliance.

Riders can also use SARTA’s EZFare app, the Uber app, Transit app and the Moovit app to purchase mobile tickets and passes for use on all SARTA services.

You can get more information by calling SARTA Customer Service at 330-477-2782, Option #2.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Stark County Coach of the Year and Player of the Year Honored by WHBC Tuesday Night
Canton Man, Co-Defendant Sentenced in June Killing of Massillon Man
Iconic John's Bar and Grille Completes Move to Oakwood Square
Accused Light Up Shooter in Court Monday Morning
Connect With Us Listen To Us On