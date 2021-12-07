SARTA: Massillon Transit Exchange Moving Soon
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – SARTA announced Monday it is closing its Massillon Transit Center lobby and customer service window next Friday, December 17.
They are moving to temporary quarters at a location on Tommy Heinrich Drive NW across from the Towne Plaza Shopping Center.
That location begins operation two days after Christmas, on Monday December 27..
No word on a new permanent location in Massillon.
Here’s more information from SARTA’s news release:
SARTA tickets and passes will still be available for purchase from SARTA’s other three Transit Centers located in Belden Village, Downtown Canton and Alliance.
Riders can also use SARTA’s EZFare app, the Uber app, Transit app and the Moovit app to purchase mobile tickets and passes for use on all SARTA services.
You can get more information by calling SARTA Customer Service at 330-477-2782, Option #2.