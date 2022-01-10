Browns End Underachieving Season With A Win
CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 09: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts as he walks off the field after Cleveland defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 21-1 at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The Cleveland Browns disappointing 2021 season ended by snapping a 3 game losing streak in winning their final regular season game of the year by defeating the AFC North Champion Cincinnati Bengals backups in Cleveland 21-16.
With the victory the Browns finish the year at (8-9) and in 3rd place in the AFC North and will have the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
Case Keenum filling in for the injured Baker Mayfield at quarterback threw for 176 yards with 2 touchdowns, an interception and a fumble.
D’Ernest Johnson led the ground attack by rushing for 123 yards and a touchdown.
Jarvis Landry and Demetric Felton caught the 2 touchdown passes from Keenum.
Myles Garrett added to his single-season franchise record sack total, picking up number 16, while teammate Jadeveon Clowney sacked Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen, who was filling in for Joe Burrow who was resting for the playoffs, twice.