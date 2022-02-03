      Weather Alert

So Far Anyway, Not the Power Grid Impact Initially Expected

Jim Michaels
Feb 3, 2022 @ 4:16am
WHBC News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Electricity line crews were expected to be busy during this storm.

But the reduction in the ice threat recognized on Wednesday has kept the number of power outages statewide in the hundreds rather than the tens of thousands.

Still, power crews are standing by in case there is more freezing rain and sleet.

AEP Ohio’s emergency preparedness manager asks for patience, please, if the power does go out.

And be sure to call the outage in.

And, of course, stay away from downed lines.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Victim's Granddaughter Jailed on Million Dollar Bond
Second Person Charged With Complicity in Canton Woman's Killing
NWS: Mainly Snow For Rest Of Storm, Most Schools Closed
Cleveland Clinic Has Record Year After Mercy Joins System
Connect With Us Listen To Us On