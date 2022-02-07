      Weather Alert

Canal Fulton PD Looking for Snowmobile, Operator Involved in Crash With Car

Jim Michaels
Feb 7, 2022 @ 7:25am
Courtesy Canal Fulton police

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unusual accident in Canal Fulton Thursday night.

A snowmobile struck the back of a car at Cherry Street E and Denshire Drive.

The snowmobile took off.

Canal Fulton police are looking for the operator of that vehicle.

Police say the young woman also on board was ejected, likely suffering injuries.

Here’s a portion of what Canal Fulton police saying on Facebook:

The suspect snowmobile is believed to be a Yamaha Apex 1000 red and black in color, possibly the 50th anniversary edition.

Driver was a male dressed in black pants with a camo top.

The passenger was a young female wearing a purple coat.

Anyone with information to the possible identity of these two individuals is asked to call the Canal Fulton Police Department at 330 854-2211.

