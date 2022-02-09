      Weather Alert

Hit and Run Seriously Injures Canton Man

Pam Cook
Feb 9, 2022 @ 9:23am
Courtesy Canton police

The search is on for the vehicle that struck a 64-year old Canton man in the area of Harrison Avenue and West Tuscarawas Street last night around 7:30pm.

Canton Police say they now need the community’s assistance in locating the vehicle in the picture above.  It is believed to be the vehicle involved that fled the scene.  The pedestrian was crossing the street at the time and police say he suffered life-threatening injuries.

We’ll have details for you here and on air at 1480 WHBC.

**Initial reports provided by JordanMillerNews

 

 

 

 

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
AccuWeather: Following Ice Event, 3 to 6 Inches of Snow Thursday Night
Carroll Woman Found Not Guilty of Murdering Boyfriend Last Year
Variety of Winter Weather Across Local Counties
North Canton Weather Update With Mayor Stephen Wilder
Connect With Us Listen To Us On