Hit and Run Seriously Injures Canton Man
Courtesy Canton police
The search is on for the vehicle that struck a 64-year old Canton man in the area of Harrison Avenue and West Tuscarawas Street last night around 7:30pm.
Canton Police say they now need the community’s assistance in locating the vehicle in the picture above. It is believed to be the vehicle involved that fled the scene. The pedestrian was crossing the street at the time and police say he suffered life-threatening injuries.
**Initial reports provided by JordanMillerNews