Streams, Creeks Flooded, Warnings Remain Up
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With much of the snow pack melting and 1 to 2 inches of rain falling Thursday, there are all kinds of flooding concerns in Stark County and the entire area.
Most every creek or stream including the Nimishillen and all its branches as well as the Tuscarawas River at Massillon are running out of their banks.
Also, the Zimber Ditch, Sugar Creek near Strasburg and Sandy Creek near Waynesburg.
In Louisville, flood waters from the East Branch of the Nimishillen forced residents to evacuate the first floor of the Gazebo Garden Apartments, though that is not an un common occurence during heavy rains.
Louisville police saying portions of West Main and North Chapel Streets were closed Thursday night.
Other roads that typically flood like Wales Avenue NW between Strausser and Shuffel were closed.
Also closed, according to ODOT: SR 93 north of SR 241, SR 93 at U.S. 62, SR 619 between Freshly Ave and McCallum Ave.,
SR 183 just south of SR 43.
The Nimishillen Creek in Canton Township remains under a Flood Warning, but now the National Weather Service predicts major flooding there, with the creek expected to reach 3 feet over flood stage Friday morning.
Stark is under a countywide flood warning until 1 p.m. Friday for high water and creeks and streams out of their banks.
The same warning up for Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties until 10:45.
A flood warning for Portage County was extended through 11 a.m. Friday.
A number of school districts have decided to call off; check our Alerts Page.