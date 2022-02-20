WEEKEND UPDATE: Daily Case Figure Drops Below 1000, Hospitalizations Continue to Fall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio reported under a thousand new cases of coronavirus on Sunday for the first time since early August.
There were 2500 new cases for the weekend, with 45 of them out of Stark County.
Active hospitalizations had dropped to under 1600 as of Sunday.
Here are your weekend numbers:
Sun Feb 20
Ohio: 2,644,828 total cases (+899)
Stark: 79,254 total cases (+19)
Sat Feb 19
Ohio: 2,643,929 total cases (+1599)
Stark: 79,235 total cases (+26)
Across Ohio: 1594 current hospitalizations