Guardians Spring Training Schedule
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS ANNOUNCE
NEW 2022 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE
Spring Training opener set for March 18 vs. Reds at Goodyear Ballpark
New spring schedule runs from March 18 to April 5
Cleveland, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced a new 2022 Spring Training schedule with the first contest scheduled for March 18 against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark. Tickets for the new spring slate will go on sale to the public in the coming days. Single game tickets onsale will be announced via email and club social handles.
Cleveland will play nine games as the home team at Goodyear Ballpark and nine away games. The Guardians will also partake in two exhibition games at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 4 and 5.
Cleveland will open the 2022 season on the road Thursday, April 7 at Kauffman Stadium against the Kansas City Royals.
The Goodyear Ballpark Team Shop is now open with new Guardians gear. The Shop is open Monday – Saturday from 10AM to 4PM on non-gamedays and during every home game.
2022 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE
|DAY
|
|DATE
|
|OPPONENT
|
|LOCATION
|
|Friday
|
|March 18
|
|Cincinnati
|
|Goodyear
|
|Saturday
|
|March 19
|
|Chicago-AL
|
|Glendale
|
|Sunday
|
|March 20
|
|Oakland
|
|Mesa
|
|Monday
|
|March 21
|
|Texas
|
|Goodyear
|
|Tuesday
|
|March 22
|
|San Diego
|
|Goodyear
|
|Wednesday
|
|March 23
|
|Los Angeles-NL
|
|Glendale
|
|Thursday
|
|March 24
|
|Seattle
|
|Goodyear
|
|Friday
|
|March 25
|
|San Francisco
|
|Scottsdale
|
|Saturday
|
|March 26
|
|Oakland
|
|Goodyear
|
|Sunday
|
|March 27
|
|San Diego
|
|Peoria
|
|Monday
|
|March 28
|
|Kansas City
|
|Surprise
|
|Tuesday
|
|March 29
|
|Milwaukee
|
|Goodyear
|
|Wednesday
|
|March 30
|
|Los Angeles-NL
|
|Goodyear
|
|Thursday
|
|March 31
|
|Seattle
|
|Peoria
|
|Friday
|
|April 1
|
|Arizona
|
|Goodyear
|
|Saturday
|
|April 2
|
|Texas
|
|Surprise
|
|Sunday
|
|April 3
|
|Chicago-NL
|
|Goodyear
|
|Monday
|
|April 4
|
|Arizona
|
|Chase Field
|
|Tuesday
|
|April 5
|
|Colorado
|
|Salt River (SS)
|
|Tuesday
|
|April 5
|
|Arizona
|
|Chase Field (SS)
|
All game dates are subject to change
Bold indicates home games | (SS) denotes split squad
For future information on tickets, schedules and workout times, fans can log on to CLEGuardians.com/spring.