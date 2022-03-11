Guardians Spring Training Schedule

      Weather Alert

Kenny Roda
Mar 11, 2022 @ 5:49pm

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS ANNOUNCE

NEW 2022 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

 

Spring Training opener set for March 18 vs. Reds at Goodyear Ballpark

 

New spring schedule runs from March 18 to April 5

Cleveland, OH – The Cleveland Guardians today announced a new 2022 Spring Training schedule with the first contest scheduled for March 18 against the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark. Tickets for the new spring slate will go on sale to the public in the coming days. Single game tickets onsale will be announced via email and club social handles.

Cleveland will play nine games as the home team at Goodyear Ballpark and nine away games. The Guardians will also partake in two exhibition games at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 4 and 5.

Cleveland will open the 2022 season on the road Thursday, April 7 at Kauffman Stadium against the Kansas City Royals.

The Goodyear Ballpark Team Shop is now open with new Guardians gear. The Shop is open Monday – Saturday from 10AM to 4PM on non-gamedays and during every home game.

 

2022 SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

DAY DATE OPPONENT LOCATION
Friday March 18 Cincinnati Goodyear
Saturday March 19 Chicago-AL Glendale
Sunday March 20 Oakland Mesa
Monday March 21 Texas Goodyear
Tuesday March 22 San Diego Goodyear
Wednesday March 23 Los Angeles-NL Glendale
Thursday March 24 Seattle Goodyear
Friday March 25 San Francisco Scottsdale
Saturday March 26 Oakland Goodyear
Sunday March 27 San Diego Peoria
Monday March 28 Kansas City Surprise
Tuesday March 29 Milwaukee Goodyear
Wednesday March 30 Los Angeles-NL Goodyear
Thursday March 31 Seattle Peoria
Friday April 1 Arizona Goodyear
Saturday April 2 Texas Surprise
Sunday April 3 Chicago-NL Goodyear
Monday April 4 Arizona Chase Field
Tuesday April 5 Colorado Salt River (SS)
Tuesday April 5 Arizona Chase Field (SS)

All game dates are subject to change

Bold indicates home games | (SS) denotes split squad

For future information on tickets, schedules and workout times, fans can log on to CLEGuardians.com/spring.

