Lipkins Found Guilty in August Shooting Death of Canton Woman

Jim Michaels
Mar 18, 2022 @ 5:46am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A second defendant in the shooting death of 65-year-old Jenny Norris of Canton last August has been found guilty of murder.

23-year-old Terrel Lipkins will be sentenced Monday after the jury returned the guilty verdict on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Lipkins was driving the car from which bullets were fired along Belden Avenue SE near East Tusc.

The alleged triggerman was found not guilty of murder charges earlier.

