Three Arrests Made in Ethan Liming Beating Death
Pictured clockwise below are: Tyler Stafford, Donovon Jones and Deshawn Stafford. (Courtesy US Marshal Service)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – That 24/7 investigative work in the Ethan Liming beating death has paid off.
Three adult men were arrested on Saturday morning in Akron.
20-year-old DeShawn Stafford Jr, 19-year-old Tyler Stafford and 21-year-old Donovan Jones were named in a homicide warrant by the police department.
Their officers along with members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force picked the trio up at two different locations in the city.
The 17-year-old Liming was viciously beaten to death after a confrontation between two groups on the playground of the I Promise School back on the night of June 2.
Tips from the community helped investigators.