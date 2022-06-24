      Weather Alert

OSHA Proposes Huge Fine in TimkenSteel Industrial Death

Jim Michaels
Jun 24, 2022 @ 7:45am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel faces a heavy fine following a workplace safety investigation by OSHA into the death of a 65-year-old employee back in December.

The Canton company is also being placed in the agency’s Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

OSHA says the company failed to have the proper entanglement safeguards on a bar straightener machine at its Gambrinus Works.

The proposed penalty is over $300,000.

Douglas Gauze of Canton was operating that equipment back in December when he suffered fatal, crushing injuries.

The company has two weeks to comply or contest the findings.

