9-11 Memorial Stair Climb is Sunday

Canton firefighters lead the way up the steps of the McKinley Mionument in Canton, replicating the stair climb by first responders on September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Courtesy Canton IAFF)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton firefighters are again leading the effort to remember those in the safety and military services lost in the 9-11 attacks.

They’ll lead hundreds of others in the climb to the top of the McKinley Monument in Canton, replicating the climb by first responders to the top of the two 110-story buildings in Manhatten.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday, and the climb starts at 8:20.

You don’t have to be pre-registered.

Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital is a sponsor this year.