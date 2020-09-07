9 Ohio Establishments Cited for Liquor Violations, 2 from Akron
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nine Ohio establishments that serve alcohol were cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit over the weekend, including two in Akron.
The OIU says that the Highland Tavern was cited for the fourth time, this time for lack of social distancing and for alcohol sales after 10 p.m.
Cedar Wings Lounge in Akron was also hit for serving after 10 p.m.